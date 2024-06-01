Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,187 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 46.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,187 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 4,290.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,334,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,804 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,538,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,746,000 after purchasing an additional 995,757 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $68,005,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $60,295,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $52,130,000. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PCOR opened at $67.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.34. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $83.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $269.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.13 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 13.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

PCOR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Procore Technologies from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Procore Technologies from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.79.

In related news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,188 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $223,701.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,122,192.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $223,701.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,122,192.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joy Driscoll Durling sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $393,357.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,457 shares in the company, valued at $7,622,637.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 413,440 shares of company stock worth $31,592,395. 29.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

