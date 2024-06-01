Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Takes $424,000 Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,381 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 1.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 0.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,018 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.05, for a total value of $572,302.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,328 shares in the company, valued at $41,437,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total transaction of $173,194.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,155 shares in the company, valued at $19,699,688.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.05, for a total value of $572,302.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 363,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,437,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,980 shares of company stock worth $3,052,415. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

Shares of UFPI opened at $119.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 3.37. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.47 and a 1 year high of $128.65.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on UFPI shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Benchmark lowered their target price on UFP Industries from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UFP Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

