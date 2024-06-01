Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 43.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ryanair Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of Ryanair stock opened at $121.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Ryanair Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $87.18 and a twelve month high of $150.73. The stock has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.59.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ryanair
About Ryanair
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ryanair
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.