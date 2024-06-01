Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 43.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Ryanair Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Ryanair stock opened at $121.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Ryanair Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $87.18 and a twelve month high of $150.73. The stock has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RYAAY. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ryanair

About Ryanair

(Free Report)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.