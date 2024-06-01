Carclo (LON:CAR) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.00

Carclo plc (LON:CAR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 16 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 15.30 ($0.20), with a volume of 120794 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14 ($0.18).

Carclo Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £10.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 528.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 10.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 9.54.

Carclo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of fine tolerance injection molded plastic parts. It operates in two segments, CTP and Aerospace. The CTP segment offers value-adding engineered solutions for the life science, optical, and precision component industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carclo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carclo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.