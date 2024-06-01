Cardano (ADA) Trading 2.5% Lower This Week

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Cardano has a total market cap of $16.03 billion and $197.40 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000664 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,801.96 or 0.05619097 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00053166 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00010767 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00014695 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00017879 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00012313 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000279 BTC.

About Cardano

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,925,434,173 coins and its circulating supply is 35,700,460,170 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

