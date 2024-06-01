CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CDNA. HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating on shares of CareDx in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of CareDx from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James cut shares of CareDx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of CareDx from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of CareDx from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.50.

CareDx Stock Performance

CDNA opened at $13.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.45. CareDx has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $17.03.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.18. CareDx had a negative net margin of 66.59% and a negative return on equity of 55.08%. The business had revenue of $72.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.63 million. Research analysts forecast that CareDx will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareDx

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNA. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in CareDx by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in CareDx by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CareDx by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,005,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after buying an additional 280,345 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in CareDx by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 132,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 8,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in CareDx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

