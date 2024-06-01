Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Buys 441,039 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,225,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 441,039 shares during the period. Rexford Industrial Realty accounts for 3.3% of Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned 1.53% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $180,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REXR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 139.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,491,000 after buying an additional 135,627 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 207,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,647,000 after buying an additional 23,510 shares during the period. GSI Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. GSI Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,718,000 after acquiring an additional 59,320 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,327,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,874,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,143,000 after purchasing an additional 282,813 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $45.36. 1,920,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,198,451. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a one year low of $41.56 and a one year high of $58.02.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $214.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.39 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 28.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.417 dividend. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 153.21%.

REXR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.82.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

