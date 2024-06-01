Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Cuts Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC trimmed its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,050,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 117,394 shares during the period. WEC Energy Group makes up approximately 1.6% of Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned approximately 0.33% of WEC Energy Group worth $88,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $983,000. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 582,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,022,000 after acquiring an additional 131,797 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 316,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,391,000 after acquiring an additional 19,867 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 428,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,059,000 after acquiring an additional 14,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 37,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 9,526 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.29.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of WEC traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.03. 4,613,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,031,446. The company has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.13 and a 52 week high of $93.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.59.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.93%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

