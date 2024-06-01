Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Has $22.46 Million Stock Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 978,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,594 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned 0.93% of Highwoods Properties worth $22,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HIW. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth $46,833,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,614,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,176 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,371,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,688 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,306,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 47.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,565,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,271,000 after purchasing an additional 504,777 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

HIW stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.97. The stock had a trading volume of 978,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,279. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.64. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 163.93%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HIW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Highwoods Properties from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

About Highwoods Properties

(Free Report)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

