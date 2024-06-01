Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Has $37.08 Million Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 344.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 600,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 465,427 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned about 0.17% of Eversource Energy worth $37,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,906,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 19.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,464,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,595,000 after acquiring an additional 723,318 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 23.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,663,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,005,000 after acquiring an additional 702,360 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1,551.5% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 708,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,196,000 after acquiring an additional 665,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 11.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,824,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,974,000 after acquiring an additional 605,702 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ES traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,679,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,542. The company has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.19, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.57. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $74.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -242.37%.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ES. Mizuho raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.07.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

