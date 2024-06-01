Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Has $63.44 Million Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC reduced its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 638,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 63,821 shares during the period. Camden Property Trust accounts for 1.2% of Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $63,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,044,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,575,000 after buying an additional 1,187,974 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $376,933,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,686,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,022,000 after purchasing an additional 87,337 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,547,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,633,000 after purchasing an additional 16,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,117,000 after purchasing an additional 37,162 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPT traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,447,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,043. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.48. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $82.81 and a 1-year high of $114.04.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPT. Barclays downgraded Camden Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on Camden Property Trust from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.03.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

