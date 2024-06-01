Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Purchases 34,833 Shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its position in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 565,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 34,833 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Tanger worth $15,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Tanger by 4,051.4% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Tanger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tanger in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Tanger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

SKT stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.75. 716,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,645. Tanger Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.14 and a 1-year high of $29.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from Tanger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Tanger’s payout ratio is 120.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Tanger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Tanger from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup upgraded Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Tanger from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tanger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.57.

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger's portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

