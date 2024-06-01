Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Reduces Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lowered its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,078,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58,894 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle comprises about 2.3% of Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned about 0.25% of Crown Castle worth $124,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle by 126.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown Castle stock traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.50. 3,191,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,528,959. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.32. The company has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.72 and a 1 year high of $119.50.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.63%.

CCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.64.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

