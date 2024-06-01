Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Sells 124,086 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC cut its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 65.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 124,086 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $8,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 28.5% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $278,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 17.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 626,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,783,000 after buying an additional 94,464 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after buying an additional 8,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 16.3% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.71.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

DLR stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.34. 3,657,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,338,101. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $99.65 and a one year high of $154.18.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Further Reading

