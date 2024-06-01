Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Sells 1,508,499 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC reduced its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,574,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,508,499 shares during the period. Invitation Homes accounts for approximately 2.8% of Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $156,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 73,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 18,704 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $465,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $5,841,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 210,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after buying an additional 14,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

NYSE:INVH traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.79. 3,823,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,617,977. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.49 and a 12 month high of $36.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.57 and a 200 day moving average of $34.04.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $646.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.97 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.74%.

Insider Transactions at Invitation Homes

In other Invitation Homes news, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $248,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Invitation Homes news, CFO Jonathan S. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $347,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,035.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $248,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,591.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,200 shares of company stock worth $770,726 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INVH has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.18.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

