Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Sells 187,853 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lowered its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,309,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 187,853 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned about 1.58% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $50,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PK. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 31.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PK shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE PK traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,501,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,435. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.03. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $18.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.54 and its 200-day moving average is $16.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.17). Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.46 million. On average, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 227.28%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

