CEEK VR Trading 4.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. CEEK VR has a market cap of $42.35 million and approximately $2.89 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0526 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00009369 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00011220 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001302 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,610.48 or 0.99998087 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00011985 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.73 or 0.00117916 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004018 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 82.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000509 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05257306 USD and is up 1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $2,944,419.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

