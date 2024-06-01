Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,910,000 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the April 30th total of 3,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Celestica Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE CLS traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,843,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,904. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 2.25. Celestica has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.64.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 18.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celestica will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Fox Advisors started coverage on shares of Celestica in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 2,494.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,703,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,147,000 after acquiring an additional 8,368,293 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Celestica by 50.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,094,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,153,000 after buying an additional 2,054,918 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Celestica by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,331,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,643,000 after buying an additional 64,658 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Celestica by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,386,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,163,000 after buying an additional 1,428,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Celestica by 0.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,640,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,730,000 after buying an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Further Reading

