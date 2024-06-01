Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Cellectis Stock Performance

NASDAQ CLLS opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $150.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Cellectis has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $3.77.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.99 million during the quarter. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 529.81% and a negative return on equity of 67.41%. Research analysts forecast that Cellectis will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellectis

Cellectis Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cellectis stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Cellectis S.A. ( NASDAQ:CLLS Free Report ) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 827,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,605 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 1.49% of Cellectis worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

