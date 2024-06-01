Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Cellectis Stock Performance
NASDAQ CLLS opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $150.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Cellectis has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $3.77.
Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.99 million during the quarter. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 529.81% and a negative return on equity of 67.41%. Research analysts forecast that Cellectis will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellectis
Cellectis Company Profile
Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.
