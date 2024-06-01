Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $75.00 target price on the stock.

CELH has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Europe upped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Celsius from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.82.

Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $79.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.46 and its 200 day moving average is $69.08. Celsius has a fifty-two week low of $40.87 and a fifty-two week high of $99.62.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Celsius had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 111.29%. The firm had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Celsius will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

In related news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $13,749,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 352,864 shares in the company, valued at $29,404,157.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total value of $3,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 226,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,029,472.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $13,749,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 352,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,404,157.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,101,696 shares of company stock valued at $136,706,859 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Celsius

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 18.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,313,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,290 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Celsius by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,966,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,217 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 212.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,393,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306,598 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Celsius by 188.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,958,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,400 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Celsius by 0.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,802,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,365,000 after acquiring an additional 9,054 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Featured Stories

