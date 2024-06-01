Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Director Buys $109,290.00 in Stock

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) Director Dermot Mark Durcan purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $218.58 per share, with a total value of $109,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,781,656.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cencora Stock Performance

Shares of Cencora stock opened at $226.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $231.71 and a 200-day moving average of $223.11. Cencora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.37 and a 1-year high of $246.75.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. Cencora had a return on equity of 268.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $68.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth about $1,001,269,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,091,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,625,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,159,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on COR. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Cencora in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cencora from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Cencora from $192.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.90.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

