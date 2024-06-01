Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) to a moderate buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CVE. StockNews.com raised Cenovus Energy from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.67.

Cenovus Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of CVE stock opened at $20.83 on Tuesday. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $21.90. The stock has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.64 and its 200-day moving average is $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.98 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.0981 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.67%.

Institutional Trading of Cenovus Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVE. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 80.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

