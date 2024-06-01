Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 479,400 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the April 30th total of 561,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 35.0 days.

Centamin Price Performance

Shares of Centamin stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. Centamin has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.33.

Centamin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and precious metals in Egypt, Côte d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

