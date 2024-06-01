CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

CNP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.73.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $30.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.91 and a 200-day moving average of $28.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. CenterPoint Energy has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $31.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $166,811.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,792.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 52,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.2% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

(Get Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Stories

