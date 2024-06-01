Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Chairman William E. Brown Sells 1,055 Shares

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) Chairman William E. Brown sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $39,446.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 410,100 shares in the company, valued at $15,333,639. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Central Garden & Pet Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $37.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.80 and its 200-day moving average is $33.31. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $27.09 and a 52-week high of $41.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $900.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.68 million. Equities research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CENTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Argus raised shares of Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Central Garden & Pet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 30.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,636,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,093,000 after buying an additional 1,306,309 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 29.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,087,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,059,000 after buying an additional 480,805 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 24.8% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,303,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,040,000 after purchasing an additional 457,699 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,786,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 24.9% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,245,000 after purchasing an additional 217,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

