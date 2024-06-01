Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2024

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 670,600 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the April 30th total of 919,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 171.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Desjardins initiated coverage on Chartwell Retirement Residences in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CWSRF

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CWSRF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.00. 26,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,329. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.85. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a twelve month low of $6.67 and a twelve month high of $9.50.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chartwell is in the business of serving and caring for Canada's seniors, committed to its vision of Making People's Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life experience for its residents. Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent living through to assisted living and long term care.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.