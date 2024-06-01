Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 670,600 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the April 30th total of 919,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 171.9 days.
Separately, Desjardins initiated coverage on Chartwell Retirement Residences in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.
Chartwell is in the business of serving and caring for Canada's seniors, committed to its vision of Making People's Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life experience for its residents. Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent living through to assisted living and long term care.
