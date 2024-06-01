Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 106 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Chesapeake Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 3,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 9,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYW traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $138.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,539,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,482. The company has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.84 and a fifty-two week high of $143.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.58.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

