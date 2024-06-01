Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 191 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Chesapeake Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,504 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 1,788.3% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 15,635 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 14,807 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.8% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 1.5% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 17,459 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 18,852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $248.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.61.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP traded up $4.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $232.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,524,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.11 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $238.67 and its 200-day moving average is $240.17. The firm has a market cap of $142.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.