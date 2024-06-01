Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 2,117 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Chesapeake Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,920 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 931,751 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,126,000 after buying an additional 18,591 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 103,240 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 22,510 shares during the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 337,054 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $12,707,000 after purchasing an additional 10,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $448,000. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.36.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.15. 38,917,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,823,874. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $43.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.29 and a 200 day moving average of $39.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $173.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

