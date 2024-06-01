Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 255 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Chesapeake Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,002 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 662.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.78.

In related news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total transaction of $1,902,593.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $1,902,593.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Claude Mongeau bought 5,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $221.00 per share, with a total value of $1,248,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,420,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE NSC traded up $4.12 on Friday, hitting $224.80. 1,934,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $238.11 and its 200 day moving average is $238.24. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $183.09 and a 52 week high of $263.66. The company has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.32 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 86.96%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

