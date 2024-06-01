Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 3,084 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,084 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 1.2% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 162.3% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 65,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 40,685 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 7,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $397,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,134,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,781,000 after acquiring an additional 112,286 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,625,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.57. 2,619,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,401,321. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $80.82.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

