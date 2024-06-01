Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 55 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Chesapeake Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 37,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 16,376 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of Amgen by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 1,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Amgen from $332.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays raised shares of Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.65.
Insider Transactions at Amgen
In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
Amgen Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $4.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $305.85. 4,488,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,728,028. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.60. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $329.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $287.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Amgen Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 128.57%.
Amgen Profile
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.
