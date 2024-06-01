Chesapeake Wealth Management Trims Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Chesapeake Wealth Management cut its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

NYSE BMY traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.09. 29,396,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,922,978. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $83.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $39.91 and a 12-month high of $66.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMY. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Redburn Atlantic cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Societe Generale cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bristol-Myers Squibb

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.