China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) Short Interest Update

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800,000 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the April 30th total of 6,655,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
China Overseas Property Price Performance
Shares of China Overseas Property stock remained flat at $0.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.71. China Overseas Property has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $1.18.
About China Overseas Property
