China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) Short Interest Update

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800,000 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the April 30th total of 6,655,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

China Overseas Property Price Performance

Shares of China Overseas Property stock remained flat at $0.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.71. China Overseas Property has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $1.18.

Get China Overseas Property alerts:

About China Overseas Property

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides property management services in Hong Kong, Macau, and Mainland China. It operates through Property Management Services, Value-Added Services, and Car Parking Space Trading Business segments. The Property Management Services segment offers security, repair and maintenance, cleaning, and garden landscape maintenance services to residential communities, commercial properties, government properties, and construction sites.

Receive News & Ratings for China Overseas Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Overseas Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.