Chiron Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Chiron Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,607 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,793 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 372.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 354 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Up 1.7 %

NKE stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.05. 12,565,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,300,894. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $123.39. The company has a market capitalization of $143.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.07.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Williams Trading restated a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Oppenheimer cut shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.26.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NIKE

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.