Chiron Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Kellanova comprises approximately 0.9% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in K. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,184,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Kellanova by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,990,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,485 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Kellanova by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,890,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,922 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kellanova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,939,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Kellanova by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,891,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,504,000 after purchasing an additional 655,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

K has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kellanova from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.85.

Insider Activity at Kellanova

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $4,847,718.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,686,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,594,413.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $4,847,718.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,686,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,594,413.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $588,490.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,769.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 943,400 shares of company stock worth $54,524,118. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kellanova Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of K traded up $1.00 on Friday, hitting $60.34. 5,271,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,215,154. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.03. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $47.63 and a 1 year high of $68.69.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 37.07%. Kellanova’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 83.90%.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

