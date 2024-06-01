Chiron Capital Management LLC Has $893,000 Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 14.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,591,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589,451 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,892,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,240,000 after acquiring an additional 587,145 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 13.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,798,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,706 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 5.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,714,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,308,000 after acquiring an additional 374,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 18.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,311,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,304,000 after buying an additional 660,599 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.50 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.64.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.25. 5,511,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,389,521. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.50. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $93.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

