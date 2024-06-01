Chiron Capital Management LLC Sells 2,733 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Chiron Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,733 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1,405.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.97. 246,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,902. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.93 and its 200-day moving average is $48.02. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $48.55.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

