Chiron Capital Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Chiron Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 9,466.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,143,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,211 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,337,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 76.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,475,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,269 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 40.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,194,000 after acquiring an additional 988,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 57.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,233,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,446,000 after acquiring an additional 449,971 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.07.

Shares of NYSE:TAP traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.81. 3,823,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,868,289. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.45 and a 200 day moving average of $62.01. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 35.20%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

