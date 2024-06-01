Chiron Capital Management LLC Sells 8,117 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Chiron Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,117 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up about 10.9% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Chiron Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $12,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 152.7% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

XBI traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.13. The stock had a trading volume of 9,718,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,175,837. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.35. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $63.80 and a twelve month high of $103.52.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

