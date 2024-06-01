Chiron Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Chiron Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises about 1.4% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 39,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Citigroup by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in Citigroup by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

C traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $62.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,351,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,423,457. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $118.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $64.98.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

A number of research analysts have commented on C shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.66.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

