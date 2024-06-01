Chiron Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Chiron Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up about 1.1% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $254,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTSM traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.60. The stock had a trading volume of 607,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,023. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.71 and its 200 day moving average is $59.72. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.40 and a 12-month high of $59.94.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

