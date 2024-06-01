Christian Dior (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $198.93

Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $198.93 and traded as low as $195.46. Christian Dior shares last traded at $195.46, with a volume of 20 shares changing hands.
Christian Dior Stock Down 2.8 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.00.
About Christian Dior
Christian Dior SE, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and retail of fashion and leather goods, wines and spirits, perfumes and cosmetics, and watches and jewelry worldwide. The company offers its fashion and leather goods under the Louis Vuitton, Fendi, Celine, Loewe, Givenchy, Kenzo, Berluti, Pucci, Loro Piana, Rimowa, and Off-White brand names; and wines and spirits under the Hennessy, Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot, Krug, Château d'Yquem, Belvedere, Glenmorangie, Newton Vineyards, Bodega Numanthia, Château d'Esclans, Armand de Brignac, and Joseph Phelps brands.
