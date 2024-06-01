Cibus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBUS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cibus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 610,400 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the April 30th total of 463,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.9 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Cibus Trading Down 2.4 %
Cibus stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.46. 75,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,175. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.72 and its 200 day moving average is $17.13. Cibus has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $38.85.
Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. Cibus had a negative net margin of 12,313.28% and a negative return on equity of 23.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($5.45) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cibus will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Cibus in a research report on Friday, May 10th.
Cibus, Inc, a agricultural biotechnology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases.
