Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $664.07.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cintas from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Cintas from $660.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $677.97 on Friday. Cintas has a 52 week low of $465.58 and a 52 week high of $705.74. The stock has a market cap of $68.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.82, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $676.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $623.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Shares of Cintas are going to split on Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.26. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.29%.

In other Cintas news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 1,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.71, for a total value of $914,309.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,463,046.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 2,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.95, for a total value of $1,589,839.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,618,237.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jim Rozakis sold 1,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.71, for a total transaction of $914,309.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,463,046.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 117.7% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,015,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Cintas by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,315,000 after acquiring an additional 23,197 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,866,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 600,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,637,000 after acquiring an additional 85,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

