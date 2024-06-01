Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Major Shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury Sells 294,811 Shares

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 294,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $1,202,828.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,519,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,560,653.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 28th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 296,357 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $1,182,464.43.

Shares of CIFR opened at $3.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.08, a current ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 61.83 and a beta of 2.32. Cipher Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $5.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.57.

Cipher Mining ( NASDAQ:CIFR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $48.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.05 million. Cipher Mining had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 13.54%. Analysts anticipate that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CIFR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up previously from $5.50) on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Cipher Mining from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cipher Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter worth $9,901,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cipher Mining by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,657,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,134,000 after buying an additional 2,164,383 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,240,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,537,000 after buying an additional 1,090,811 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 38.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,733,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,079,000 after buying an additional 765,238 shares during the period. Finally, Shariaportfolio Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $2,460,000. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

