Citigroup Cuts JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Price Target to $6.50

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $6.90 to $6.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JetBlue Airways from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a sell rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JBLU

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

Shares of JBLU opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.92. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.89. JetBlue Airways has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $9.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JetBlue Airways

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 9.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,705,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $168,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099,071 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 9,781,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,910 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 107.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,462,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,273 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 49.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,576,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,328 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 136.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,480,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,113 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JetBlue Airways

(Get Free Report)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.