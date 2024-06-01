Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group upgraded Citizens Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZWI opened at $11.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.31 and a 200 day moving average of $11.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $121.17 million, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.03. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.47 and a 12 month high of $12.61.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $25.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 8.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 309.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 610,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after purchasing an additional 461,594 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 250,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 51,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 37.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

