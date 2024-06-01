Clark Estates Inc. NY Acquires New Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 300,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,033,000 after purchasing an additional 49,631 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 331,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $234,135,000 after purchasing an additional 18,442 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $913,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.92, for a total transaction of $443,668.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,541.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.92, for a total value of $443,668.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,541.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total transaction of $1,381,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,521,422.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,315 shares of company stock worth $3,846,512. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NOW stock traded up $13.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $656.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,301,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,185. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $526.11 and a one year high of $815.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $740.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $733.98. The company has a market capitalization of $134.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOW. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $825.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $830.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $896.00 to $906.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $870.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $814.48.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

