Clark Estates Inc. NY Has $23.68 Million Stock Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Clark Estates Inc. NY lifted its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Kenvue comprises 4.0% of Clark Estates Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $23,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,944,816,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Kenvue by 572.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,182,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,794,000 after purchasing an additional 75,913,107 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Kenvue by 576.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 71,686,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,472,000 after purchasing an additional 61,084,123 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Kenvue by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 66,665,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574,265 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kenvue by 4,057.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,162,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,745,000 after purchasing an additional 30,413,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Stock Performance

NYSE:KVUE traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.30. 31,659,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,170,480. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.20.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 102.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KVUE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.09.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

